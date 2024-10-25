Lil Durk Arrested, Charged With Murder-for-Hire

Lil Durk has been arrested in South Florida and charged with murder-for-hire.

Lil Durk Arrested for Murder-for-Hire

On Thursday (Oct. 24), Durk was taken into custody in Broward County, Fla., XXL has confirmed via police records. The 32-year-old Chicago rapper, born Durk Banks, faces a charge of murder-for-hire and is being held without bond. He is currently in the Broward County Jail pending transfer of custody to U.S. Marshals. There are no further details on his arrest at this time.

XXL has reached out to Lil Durk's team for comment.

Five OTF Affiliates Arrested for Murder of Quando Rondo's Cousin

Durk's arrest comes hours after five Chicago natives and alleged OTF affiliates were arrested and charged with murder-for-hire and murder-for-hire conspiracy in connection to the 2022 murder of Quando Rondo's 24-year-old cousin Saviay’a Robinson in Los Angeles.

The indictment, filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, claims that all five men are associates of Lil Durk's OTF collective, according to the Chicago Tribune. Flights and rental cars for the five men were paid for with a credit card tied to the label, the prosecution alleges. Prosecutors also reportedly claim an unnamed member of OTF allegedly offered "lucrative music opportunities" to anyone who would kill Quando Rondo.

Quando Rondo and his team were in Los Angeles on Aug. 19, 2022, when their vehicle was shot up at a gas station in Beverly Grove neighborhood. Quando Rondo came away unscathed. But his cousin was hit during the shooting and succumbed to the wounds.

Police believe the shooting was retribution for the death of Lil Durk's protege King Von, who was shot and killed by an affiliate of Quando Rondo following a fight outside an Atlanta lounge in November of 2020.