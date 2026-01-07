Lil Durk’s Trial for Murder-for-Hire Delayed Until April – Report

Lil Durk's murder-for-hire trial has reportedly been delayed until April.

The Chicago rapper's trial date, which was scheduled for Jan. 20, has been in limbo for the past few weeks. On Wednesday (Jan. 7), legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff reported that the trial has been moved to the end of April.

"I just got out of the federal courthouse in Los Angeles, where Durk's murder-for-hire trial has been delayed to April 21 or 28," she posted. "Not May 4 as the defense asked and so many outlets have falsely reported the judge approved."

In recent days, Durk's codefendants have pushed for a continuance of the trial, with a proposed date of May 4. Durk's team opposed the extension. However, he has not been granted a motion for severance, which means all codefendants will be tried together.

Now, the judge has agreed that both sides need more time to get a handle on the extensive case.

"The case is so unusual and so complex, due to the nature of the prosecution and the number of defendants that it is unreasonable to expect preparation for pre-trial proceedings or for the trial itself within the time limits established by the Speedy Trial Act," a motion filed on Monday (Jan. 5).

XXL has reached out to Lil Durk's attorney.

Durk was arrested in October of 2024 and charged with paying five OTF affiliates to murder Quando Rondo in August of 2022, in retaliation for the death of King Von, who was shot and killed by Quando Rondo affiliate, Timothy "Lul Timm" Leeks, in 2020. Quando's cousin, Saviay’a "Lul Pab" Robinson, was shot and killed during the murder attempt.