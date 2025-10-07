Lil Durk Caught With Apple Watch in Jail, Tried to Destroy It

Lil Durk was caught with an Apple Watch in jail and attempted to destroy it over the summer, authorities say.

On Monday (Oct. 6), the prosecution filed a motion in the rapper's murder-for-hire case, requesting an anonymous jury for the upcoming trial. The motion cites authorities finding out that Durk was in possession of an Apple Watch in August and the significant risk of witness tampering.

"In late August 2025, BOP officials seized an Apple Watch with cellular capability from defendant," the motion reads. "Even more troubling is Banks’ conduct after he was caught. Rather than accept responsibility for this violation, defendant allegedly obstructed the investigation attempting to damage and/or destroy the communications device."

This is not the first time that Durk has been accused of breaking communications rules at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Los Angeles, where he was extradited to from Florida last November. Last December, authorities accused Durk of making unregulated three-way calls.

Durk is currently awaiting trial after being arrested last October. Authorities have accused him of hiring five Chicago men to travel to California and murder Quando Rondo in retaliation for the death of King Von, who was killed by a Quando associate following a fight in Atlanta in 2020. During the 2022 attempt on Quando's life, his cousin, Saviay'a Robinson, was shot and killed instead.

Durk's trial is scheduled to start on Jan. 6, 2026.

XXL has reached out to Lil Durk's attorney for comment.

See Court Documents Accusing Lil Durk of Having an Apple Watch in Jail