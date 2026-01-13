FBG Duck’s Mom Says She Can Move Forward With Son’s Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Lil Durk

FBG Duck's mom says a judge ruled that she can move forward with her wrongful death lawsuit against Lil Durk.

On Tuesday (Jan. 13), Duck's mom, LaSheena Weekly, shared a post on Instagram, updating her followers about the over-year-long legal battle.

"A step forward," the post reads. "The ruling is in and my son gets his day in court. The court ruled that we can continue our lawsuit against Lil Durk and the record labels. Our fight continues."

Back in October of 2023, Weekly filed the wrongful death lawsuit against Lil Durk, King Von, their record labels, the city of Chicago, Dolce & Gabbana, two private security firms and the six men convicted of shooting and killing Duck outside the D&G store in Chicago's Gold Coast area.

The suit claimed Durk and labels were aware Von "had a vendetta against FBG Duck ... and consistently sought to build a brand of violence and reality rap, based on committing real acts of violence on FBG Duck and the public at large. They understood that reality rap, violence, controversy, beefs and notoriety were good for driving increased record sales, streams and views, for building a brand and profiting from a violent image."

The suit also alleges the Dolce & Gabbana store, where Duck was standing outside when he was killed, didn't provide adequate security and accuses the Chicago Police Department of failing to quickly tend to Duck after he was shot. Last July, Weekly reached an undisclosed settlement with Dolce & Gabbana.

The lawsuit came nine months after six men from the O-Block neighborhood of Chicago were convicted of the brazen shooting of FBG Duck. Neither Von nor Durk was charged with Duck's murder.

See FBG Duck's Mom's Update on Her Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Lil Durk