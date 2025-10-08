The Murder of Lil Durk’s Brother DThang Remains Unsolved, Police Are Apparently Reluctant to Share Details

The murder of Lil Durk's brother, Dontay "DThang" Banks Jr., remains a cold case after he was shot and killed over four years ago.

On June 6, 2021, DThang was outside of Club O in Harvey, Ill., when he was struck by gunfire and died. Few details have been released about the incident. There are reports that DThang may have been caught in crossfire. According to Chicago magazine, the Harvey Police Department declined to provide copies of the police reports, citing the ongoing investigation.

XXL has reached out to the Harvey Police Department for comment.

While there have been no official updates from police, last December, the Chicago Tribune reported on an unsealed federal indictment that connected Durk to the murder of a man named Stephon Mack, who was shot and killed after he exited the Youth Peace Center in Chicago on Jan. 27, 2022. Authorities believe Mack was the leader of the Smashville faction of the Gangster Disciples, who may have been responsible for DThang's death.

According to court records obtained by Chicago magazine, a confidential informant told the FBI that Dontay was shot by members of Dump Street, a GD faction affiliated with the gang’s Smashville clique.

However, Durk, who is currently preparing to go to trial for an unrelated murder-for-hire case, has not been charged with Mack's murder. DThang's death came six months after Lil Durk's artist King Von was shot and killed in Atlanta in November of 2020.