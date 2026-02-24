Lil Durk’s Trial Delayed Again, Starts in August – Report

Lil Durk's trial has reportedly been pushed back once again, with a new start date of Aug. 25.

On Monday (Feb. 23), Durk had another pretrial hearing in Los Angeles for his murder-for-hire case, where he is accused of paying five to kill Quando Rondo in 2022. During the hearing, Durk's trial date was moved back again, according to Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon.

"Lil Durk's trial moved to 8/25/26 at a hearing today, but there's a catch," Dillon tweeted. "If the judge grants pending motion from 3 co-defendants seeking to sever their cases from Durk's trial, Durk wants to go sooner. The 8/25 date was set to accommodate defense for codefendant, not Durk."

In recent months, multiple Durk codefendants have pushed for a continuance of the trial. Durk's team opposed the extension, wanting the trial to happen sooner rather than later. However, he has yet to be granted a motion for severance, which means all codefendants will be tried together.

Durk's trial date has now been postponed multiple times since his arrest in October of 2024. It was first slated to begin on Jan. 7, 2025, and later postponed to Oct. 14, 2025, due to the complexity of the case. Last September, the judge pushed the date to Jan. 6, 2026. In January, the date was moved to April 21.

Durk has maintained his innocence. Last month, he was released from solitary confinement after spending five months in segregation for allegedly having an Apple Watch.

XXL has reached out to Lil Durk's attorney for comment.

