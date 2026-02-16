A federal judge has permitted some of Lil Durk's lyrics and screenshots taken from his music videos to be submitted as evidence in the rapper's upcoming murder-for-hire trial.

According to a Complex news report, published on Feb. 14, Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald ruled on Friday (Feb. 13) that lyrics from Lil Durk's songs could be used as evidence in his upcoming trial. The decision followed arguments over the material between prosecutors and Durk's defense team, led by Drew Findling, during a hearing held on Feb. 9.

Durk's legal team seeks to prevent the Chicago rapper's creative works—both lyrics and music videos—be entered as evidence during the trial. They contend the material would harm the jury's ability to evaluate the defendants' statements and actions. However, prosecutors believe the lyrics and videos are relevant, as they help establish the motive and give a direct link to the defendant in the alleged crime. Durk, born Durk Devontay Banks, is accused of orchestrating a bounty on his rap rival, Quando Rondo.

During the Feb. 13 hearing, the judge approved four excerpts from the 13 song lyrics prosecutors sought to submit, and denied five. Judge Fitzgerald edited several of the approved excerpts, cutting out certain portions. The remaining four excerpts would be allowed "if the Government can adequately explain their probative value in the context of how they will be presented and admitted at trial," the judge stated.

As for the music videos, the judge determined that screenshots, rather than whole music videos, would be adequate as evidence. However, Judge Fitzgerald didn't rule out the potential inclusion of one video, which prosecutors allege was intended to serve as a reward by Durk for the death of Quando Rondo. Instead, Quando's cousin, Saviay'a Robinson (aka Lul Pab), was murdered.

Additionally, the judge ruled two key pieces of evidence can be admitted to support the prosecution's argument that Durk was motivated by public pressure to avenge King Von's death, which led him to target Rondo. One was comments from fans who posted on Durk's X account, while the other is the embattled rapper’s statements regarding the pressure to retaliate over King Von’s death, which he made during an interview on DJ Akademiks' podcast.

Another hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23 to finalize the remaining evidence prosecutors want to submit for Durk's trial, which is scheduled to start on April 13, 2026.

XXL has reached out to Lil Durk's attorney, Drew Findling, for comment.

Get our free mobile app