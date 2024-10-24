Five Men Charged for Killing Quando Rondo’s Cousin in Alleged Murder-for-Hire to Avenge King Von’s Killing – Report

Five men from Chicago have reportedly been charged with killing Quando Rondo's cousin during a shooting in Los Angeles in a murder-for-hire to avenge the killing of King Von.

Arrests Made for 2022 Quando Rondo Shooting

On Thursday (Oct. 24), federal authorities in Chicago arrested Kavon London Grant, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey and Asa Houston in connection to the shooting death of Quando Rondo's cousin Saviay’a Robinson, reports the Chicago Tribune. According to the news outlet, all five men have been indicted on charges including conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, committing murder-for-hire involving a death and use of a machine gun in a violent crime resulting in death.

The indictment claims that all five men are associates of Lil Durk's OTF collective. Prosecutors say flights and rental cars for the five men were paid for with a credit card tied to the label. In addition, prosecutors claim an unnamed member of OTF allegedly offered "lucrative music opportunities" to anyone who would kill Quando Rondo.

XXL has reached out to Lil Durk's team for comment.

Quando Rondo Uninjured in Shooting That Takes Life of Cousin

On Aug. 19, 2022, Quando Rondo and his entourage were the target of a shooting at a gas station in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles around 5:30 p.m. While Quando was not injured in the shooting, his 24-year-old cousin Saviay’a Robinson was shot and killed.

The feds believe the shooting was retaliation for the death of King Von, who was shot and killed by an associate of Quando Rondo following a fight outside an Atlanta lounge on Nov. 6, 2020. Charges against the man who killed Von, Timothy "Lul Timm" Leeks, were later dropped.

