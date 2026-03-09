Lil Durk Recruits Attorney Brian Steel for Murder-for-Hire Trial

Lil Durk is looking to add another powerhouse attorney to the legal team for his murder-for-hire case and has recruited Brian Steel.

On Sunday (March 8), the Chicago rapper filed a motion in the United States District Court for the Central District of California asking the judge in the case to allow him to substitute attorneys. Durk wants to replace attorney Jonathan M. Brayman with Atlanta-based lawyer Brian Steel. Once the judge signs off on the motion, Steel will be allowed to join the case.

Brian Steel has almost become a household name in hip-hop circles after his defense of Young Thug in the YSL RICO trial. Thug was facing decades in prison after being charged with RICO, gang activity, drug and gun charges, but was able to make a plea deal mid-trial and avoided additional jail time.

Durk has already enlisted Drew Findling as the lead attorney on the case. Findling has famously represented several hip-hop artists, including YoungBoy Never Broke Again, YFN Lucci, Cardi B, Gucci Mane and others, and is currently working on YNW Melly's double-murder retrial.

Durk is facing the possibility of life in prison if convicted in the case. He is charged with paying five men to travel to California to murder rap rival Quando Rondo in 2022, in a shooting that took the life of Quando's cousin Saviay’a Robinson a.k.a. Lul Pab.

After a judge denied Durk's codefendants' request for separate trials in late February, the trial has been set to begin on Aug. 20.

