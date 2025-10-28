Lil Durk Accused of Putting Bounties on Six People to Have Them Killed

Lil Durk is being accused by a confidential witness of putting bounties on six other people to have them killed.

On Monday (Oct. 27), the prosecution in the Chicago rapper's case responded to a motion filed by Durk's legal team about suppressing certain evidence during the trial. The response references a confidential informant who claims Durk, born Durk Banks, put hits on Quando Rondo and six other people in the wake of King Von's death in November of 2020.

"The affidavit further disclosed that CW-1 knew that defendant Banks placed other monetary bounties for the murder of people with whom defendant Banks was feuding, including six other individuals," the filing reads. "The affidavit also listed significant evidence corroborating CW-1’s account of defendant Banks’ involvement in S.R.’s murder," with S.R. being a reference to Quando Rondo's cousin, Saviay’a Robinson.

In what can be seen as a win for the rapper, the court documents also reveal that the feds have reviewed Durk's social media and iCloud accounts, despite his legal team's pushback, and do not plan to use anything they discovered during the trial.

Lil Durk is facing murder-for-hire charges in connection with the 2022 killing of Quando Rondo's cousin, Saviay’a Robinson. Authorities say Durk paid five men to travel to California to kill Quando Rondo in retaliation for King Von's death. Instead, Robinson was shot and killed during the attempt.

Durk has maintained his innocence. His trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 6, 2026.

Read the Lil Durk Court Documents