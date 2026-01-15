Lil Durk Released From Solitary Confinement After Five Months

Lil Durk is no longer being held in solitary confinement after five months.

On Thursday (Jan. 15), XXL confirmed that the 33-year-old Chicago rapper is back in general population at the Los Angeles Metropolitan Detention Center after being in a special housing unit since last August due to an alleged infraction.

Durk, born Durk Banks, was originally separated as punishment after he was found in possession of an Apple Watch. However, in a motion filed on Jan. 6, Durk's attorneys requested his release. They argued that the alleged infraction had still not been reviewed by the Unit Discipline Committee to determine proper disciplinary action, which would normally happen within five working days.

"[Lil Durk] is confined to a very small jail cell, just large enough for a single bed, a toilet, and a sink, for 23 hours a day," the filing reads. "He does not have access to commissary. He is permitted one phone call a month, and no in-person social visits."

"Mr. Banks’ defense team has a growing concern that his prolonged solitary confinement may implicate the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on 'cruel and unusual punishment,'" the filing continued.

Following a review hearing on Jan. 7, Durk has since been released from solitary confinement.

Durk has been behind bars since October of 2024, when he was arrested and charged with murder-for-hire in connection with the 2022 killing of Quando Rondo's cousin, Saviay’a "Lul Pab" Robinson.

Durk's trial, which was slated to start on Jan. 20, has been delayed to April 21.