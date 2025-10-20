Lil Durk Shares New Verse From Jail on 33rd Birthday

Lil Durk shares a new verse with fans from behind bars as he celebrates turning 33 years old.

On Sunday (Oct. 19), Durk uploaded a voice memo on social media, which was recorded on a jail call and mixed with Auto-tune in post-production.

"Who you depend on?/If you need something who can you bend on?" he raps. "Ask you bi**h is she really putting ni**as in the friendzone/Came from nothing, ate on nothing/Ain't have nothing to put my grits on/Run it, I'm from the mud, I really watched the Flintstones."

Durkio captioned the verse: "I don’t have all the words, but I’m thankful to still have a voice. Thankful for everyone who stood on love when things got heavy. I’m working on myself, working on peace, and hoping the city feels that too."

Durk has been locked up since he was arrested last October and charged with murder-for-hire in connection with the killing of Quando Rondo's cousin, Saviay'a Robinson, in August of 2022. Durk has pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence.

In another call from jail that surfaced on Sunday, Durk appears to be in good spirits.

"I'm doing better," he says to a group of people on the call. "We all get second chances...When I get outta here...I'ma lead by example."

Durk's murder-for-hire trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 6, 2026. He could face life in prison if found guilty.

Listen to Lil Durk's New Verse and Message From Jail