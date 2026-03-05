Lil Durk’s Daughter Pulls a TikTok Prank on Her Dad Over the Jail Phone

Lil Durk's daughter Bella Banks pulls a TikTok prank on her father over the jail phone and it was captured on video.

On Wednesday (March 4), Lil Durk's daughter, Bella Banks, hopped on her Instagram page and shared a video of herself pulling a viral prank on her dad during a phone call from jail. In the clip, which can be viewed below, Bella informs her followers that she's going to prank her father with the "PC Prank," which has become a viral trend on TikTok.

During the call, Durk's 12-year-old daughter begins to detail a story about meeting a "new girl in my school" whose father was also incarcerated.

"So I said, 'I don't know, what like cell' or like, I don't know, like something you were in, right?" Bella asked her dad during the jail call. She then tells him that she thought he was in the "PC unit (aka protective custody unit)."

"There ain't no PC," Durk responded correcting her mistake. "I'm not in no PC. PC is protective custody. That's when you're scared to be on the floor with regular people."

Bella then revealed that she was "joking," which made Durk laugh. "I just saw it on TikTok, so I was trying to do the same," she added.

The "PC Prank," which has been trending on TikTok, consists of children telling their fathers that they told someone their dad was in protective custody while in jail. In TikTok user @terrionaw1's video, a formerly incarcerated dad is visibly upset that his daughter, who is pranking him, told another person he was in protective custody.

Lil Durk is currently in jail awaiting trial on federal murder-for-hire charges. His trial is expected to begin on Aug. 25.

See Lil Durk's Daughter Pull the "PC Prank" on Her Dad Over the Jail Phone

