Video Appears to Show Quando Rondo With Police After Allegedly Being Target in Drive-By Shooting

UPDATE (AUG. 20):

A rep for Quando Rondo has provided a statement to XXL about the rapper's well-being.

“Quando was present during a shooting yesterday evening which resulted in the untimely death of another young man’s life. He himself didn’t sustain any injuries during the shooting and is safe. We ask that his privacy is respected at this time,” the statement reads.

ORIGINAL STORY (AUG. 20):

It appears that Quando Rondo was allegedly a target in a drive-by shooting that happened in Los Angeles, Calif. last night.

Videos from Fox 11 Los Angeles and ABC7 were posted Friday evening (Aug. 19), showing Quando Rondo who appears at the scene with police after a member of his entourage was shot in a vehicle at a gas station in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles around 5:30 p.m. The man later died at a local hospital.

In the ABC7 video report, a clip shows the individual who appears to be Rondo frantically yelling as officers pull a body out of the vehicle that was shot at. Quando is seen apparently reacting to seeing his friend deceased.

According to Fox 11 Los Angeles, an Atlanta rapper, who was yet to officially be identified by police as Quando Rondo, and his crew were getting gas at a gas station when three men in a white vehicle pulled up alongside the rapper’s black Cadillac Escalade and opened fire at La Cienega and Beverly boulevards. The Escalade drove off and ended up near the intersection of Santa Monica and San Vicente boulevards in West Hollywood where someone called for help from law enforcement.

ABC7 reported that a 23-year-old man was taken from the vehicle and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Los Angeles Police Department Lt. John Radke said the three suspects opened fire at the gas station from their car and shot the victim while he was in the SUV. It's unclear if there was an exchange of gunfire. The shooters remain at large.

"We don't know why or how this happened, all we know is that the victim vehicle, they pulled up, they were pumping gas and it looks like they probably finished pumping gas and the suspects approached from the alley, got out of the car and started shooting at those victims," Radke told ABC7.

XXL has reached out Quando Rondo's rep, LAPD and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for comment.

Watch Video of the News Report About the Shooting That Allegedly Targeted Quando Rondo Below