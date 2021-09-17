Quando Rondo Gets Confronted by Man While Shopping – Watch

A man appears to have pulled up on Quando Rondo recently, trying to catch a fade.

In video footage that began circulating online on Thursday (Sept. 16), Quando is seen at the mall, getting his items rang up by the cashier. Moments later, he is approached by an unidentified man, who wants to fight the rapper.

"You ain't scrap," the man said on the clip. "You ain't dirty. I said go the bathroom. Let's go to the bathroom and get a one."

The random guy reiterated: "Let's go to the bathroom and get a one. Scary ass nigga."

It's unclear why Quando Rondo was confronted by this man, but in the short footage, the Savannah, Ga. rhymer doesn't appear to engage very much. It's also uncertain which mall Quando was in and if he knew the man who approached him.

This incident comes four months after the QPac artist and his crew were involved in a shooting at a convenience store in Blackshear, Ga., not too far from where Quando had a performance, which had a relatively low attendance.

Quando Rondo and his team were in the parking lot of the convenience store near a highway when officials believe a shooter opened fired from the other side of the road or from the highway. Quando was not injured, but someone from his crew was treated at a nearby hospital.

Prior to the shooting transpiring, Quando's Georgia concert was presumably his first live show following the shooting incident that resulted in the death of King Von last November.

Back in April, Quando did a multipart interview with radio personality Angela Yee to explain what happened on the night of King Von's murder.

Before this, Quando Rondo held a virtual concert where he was accused of dissing Von.

Quando, who was at the scene in downtown Atlanta on Nov. 6, 2020 and is connected to the shooting that killed King Von, has complained about his struggles with booking shows, which purportedly stems from Von's death.

Quando Rondo has had shows canceled due to venue owners being fearful of the dangers Quando may pose to their event space and attendees. His November of 2020 show in Macon, Ga. was postponed by the city's sheriff's office.

Check out Quando Rondo being confronted by a man in the mall below.