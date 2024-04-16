Quando Rondo Discusses the Hate He’s Received Since King Von’s Death

Quando Rondo is addressing the hate he's received since King Von's murder.

On Tuesday (April 16), No Jumper released the latest episode of their podcast with special guest Quando Rondo. During the interview, which can be seen below, the Savannah, Ga. rapper discusses his upcoming Fed case, the death of his friend Lul Pab and more. At one point in the interview, the conversation switches to the death of King Von, who was shot and killed in November of 2020 by one of Quando's associates following an altercation between the camps outside a hookah lounge in Atlanta.

Naturally, Quando has faced backlash from King Von's fans.

"Our fans are not going to be the same," Quando says around the 1:02:10 mark of the video below. "So, I feel like everybody who is against me because of a past situation, I don't give a f**k about them because they never been my fans from the get-go."

"I don't even want to talk about that," he adds when questioned about the night of the murder. "When God call your a*s home you got to go, brother."

Quando Rondo and Lul Timm Cleared in King Von Murder

King Von was shot to death outside Monaco Hookah Lounge in Atlanta on Nov. 5, 2020. The shooting occurred when chaos broke out after Von assaulted Quando outside of the establishment. Quando's friend Timothy "Lul Timm" Leeks was initially charged with the murder. Quando was quickly cleared of wrongdoing. Last August, charges against Lul Timm were dropped in connection to the case.

