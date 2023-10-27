Here Are 14 Fans’ Worst Tattoos of Rappers

Hip-hop heads are some of the most supportive fans on the planet, and they're not afraid to show their dedication to the MCs they've been listening to for years. Fans getting portrait tattoos of their favorite rappers is nothing new, but for decades, the task has sometimes been entrusted to tattoo artists who are simply not up to the job.

Last May, one E-40 fan had his ink go viral because of its debauchery, with trolls cackling at the supposed portrait. Many of the trolls also questioned whether the tattoo was even real. Others pleaded with the rap fan to get a refund.

A King Von supporter was also clowned online after she got an atrocious portrait of the late Chicago rapper on her leg last August. In May of 2022, a video started to circulate of kids making fun of the new ink to the rap fan's face. 50 Cent even offered his two cents once when a fan got a disastrous back tattoo of his Get Rich or Die Tryin' album cover.

"WTF, you go do boy?" 50 Cent wrote on Instagram back in 2022. "I need the Best portrait Tattoo artist to fix this. @showyoh237 who did this s**t man?"

50 Cent is kinda right to be so shocked. A lot of fans have taken their dedication tats way too far. In 2013, one Drake fan went above and beyond and got the phrase Y.O.L.O. tatted on them with the letters being replaced with cartoon penises. While rappers themselves have accumulated some horrendous tattoos over the years, it's a special kind of tragedy when a tattoo artist can't even remotely replicate a rapper's likeness.

Here are some of the worst tattoos fans have gotten over the years to pay tribute to their favorite MCs.