King Von Fan Gets Roasted for Tattoo of Late Rapper

It's not usual for fans to get a tattoo of their favorite rap artist. But one King Von fan is getting roasted for her tattoo of the late rapper.

On Friday (Aug. 26), a viral video surfaced of a young woman showing off a tattoo of King Von's face located on the front of her shin. In the clip, you can hear people voicing their displeasure over the tat. The video's caption reads, "The custy got von tatted on her. Did von dirty with that tattoo."

Once the video popped up on social media, folks had plenty to say about the offending tattoo of the late Chicago rapper.

"You can tell she most likely got that tattoo to try to fit in with the crowd," wrote one person.

Another fan tweeted, "I feel bad for her."

King Von was shot and killed on Nov 6. 2020 during a group altercation and officer encounter in Atlanta. Weeks after his death, Von’s girlfriend Asian Doll got a tattoo of the late rhymer on the back of her hand. Check out the video below.

All together, the Dallas-born rapper reportedly has six King Von tattoos placed on her body, including his real name, Dayvon Daquan Bennett, on her face.

As for the woman’s tat of King Von, she is among many fans who have received some ill-fated ink jobs. Back in May, a woman had Bay Area legend E-40 tattooed on her bicep and it looked awful. The artwork resembled a bloated anime character with bugged-out oval eyes.

Be careful with getting ink work done of your favorite rap artist, it’s looking bad out here in these tattoo parlor streets.

Check Out More King Von Tattoos from Fans Below