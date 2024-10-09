FBG Duck’s Mom Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Lil Durk, King Von’s Estate and More for Son’s Murder – Report

The mother of slain rapper FBG Duck has reportedly filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Lil Durk, King Von's estate and others in connection to the murder of her son.

FBG Duck's Mom Files Civil Suit

After getting justice nine months ago, when six people were found guilty for FBG Duck's murder, the rapper's mother is now seeking out civil repercussions. On Wednesday (Oct. 9), the Chicago Sun-Times reported LaSheena Weekly filed a lawsuit holding rappers Lil Durk, King Von and others responsible for Duck's slaying in August of 2020. Duck was shot and killed while shopping with his girlfriend in Chicago's Gold Coast area. Defendants in the lawsuit include Durk, the late King Von's estate, their record labels, the city of Chicago, Dolce & Gabbana, two private security firms and the six men convicted of the brazen daylight killing.

According to the suit, Durk and labels were aware Von "had a vendetta against FBG Duck ... and consistently sought to build a brand of violence and reality rap, based on committing real acts of violence on FBG Duck and the public at large. They understood that reality rap, violence, controversy, beefs and notoriety were good for driving increased record sales, streams and views, for building a brand and profiting from a violent image."

FBG Duck and King Von had been in a bitter feud prior to Duck's death, which resulted in numerous diss songs. Neither Von nor Durk were charged with Duck's murder. Though their association to the men convicted of the crime has sparked speculation of their possible involvement. King Von was murdered in an unrelated shooting in Atlanta three months after Duck's death.

The suit alleges the Dolce & Gabbana store, where Duck was standing outside of when he was killed, didn't provide adequate security and accuses the Chicago Police Department of failing to quickly tend to Duck after he was shot.

XXL has reached out to Lil Durk's team and King Von's management for comment.

In January, Marcus "Muwop" Smart, Christopher "C Thang" Thomas, Kenneth "Kenny Mac" Roberson, Charles "C Murda" Liggins, Tacarlos "Los" Offerd and Ralph "Teezy" Turpin, all alleged members of Chicago's O Block gang, were found guilty of Duck's murder. They are awaiting sentencing.

