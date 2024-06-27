Hip-Hop Artists We’ve Lost in 2024

2024 has been filled with hip-hop highlights. However, oppositely and inevitably, the rap world has been shaken multiple times due to the deaths of members of the hip-hop community. In memoriam, XXL reflects on the lives of those we lost in the first half of the calendar year.

Rappers Who Passed Away in 2024

Former 1017 rapper Enchanting tragically died in June at the age of 26. The up-and-coming Texas artist was admitted to the ICU on June 10 with an undisclosed medical issue and succumbed the following day. After her death, condolences poured in from the hip-hop community, including Coi Leray, Yella Beezy and her former label head Gucci Mane who wrote on Instagram, "So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady a true star we gone all miss you Chant." As of press time, her cause of death is yet to be determined.

On June 3, it was reported that Brother Marquis of the seminal hip-hop group 2 Live Crew had passed away at the age of 58. Details of the passing were initially scarce, but it was later reported that the Miami rapper died from a massive heart attack. He is the second member of 2 Live Crew to have passed away after Fresh Kid Ice died in 2017 at the age of 53.

Though not a rapper, DJ Mister Cee was an integral member of the hip-hop community as one of the game's most revered record spinners. Shockingly, the former Hot 97 mainstay passed at the age of 57 on April 10 as the result of diabetes-related coronary artery and kidney disease. He, like all the artists who are no longer here, will be sorely missed.

See a list of rappers we lost in 2024 below.