Hip-Hop Community Reacts to Enchanting’s Passing

Condolences from the hip-hop community are pouring in for Enchanting, who passed away at the age of 26 today.

Enchanting Passes Away at 26

On Tuesday (June 11), reports emerged that Enchanting had passed away. It was previously reported that she had been transported to the ICU for an undisclosed medical emergency and that she was currently fighting for her life.

While it's only been a few hours since the news broke, the hip-hop community is coming together to pay their respects to Big Chant. Gucci Mane confirmed the passing of his former signee to 1017 Records, and called her a "great young lady" on Instagram.

"So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady a true star we gone all miss you Chant," Gucci wrote.

A woman people are calling Enchanting's sister and a man believed to be her boyfriend also appeared to confirm the 26-year-old rapper had passed away.

"They Don’t Know All Hours You Spent At The Kasino Studio Sleeping There Making Music Putting This Shit Together And You Went Way Further Than Us," her alleged boyfriend Lilcj Kasino wrote below. "I Always Told You How Proud I Was Of You, You Brought @laflare1017 To The H66D & I was The First Person You Called Ill Never Forget You Kept It Solid Threw Yo Whole Career It Was None I Couldn’t call You for, You F**ked The Gang Up With This One."

While not confirmed, The Shade Room then reported that they had spoken to a member of Enchanting's management and that the rapper passed from an overdose. She allegedly was experiencing withdrawals in the days leading up to her death, according to the outlet. No member of Enchanting's family or team has confirmed this was the cause of death.

Hip-Hop Reacts to Enchanting's Death

Rapper Monaleo also posted about Enchanting's passing as well on her social media pages, followed by other rappers including Coi Leray, Yella Beezy, Lakeyah, Kaliii and more.

"I'll see you later sister," Monaleo wrote in one of the posts below. "Save me a spot baby! I love you 4L and after."

In a separate post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Monaleo wrote, "after i made miss u already me and chant made a heartfelt song about not wanting to die young . every time i play it my heart will break a little bit more now."

Coi added on Instagram, "My heart's broken praying for Enchanting friends and family. R.I.P."

After signing with 1017 back in 2020, Enchanting announced last October that she had parted ways with Gucci's label. Her latest single release was the Maiya The Don collab "He Can't Reach" in October of 2023.

