Enchanting Taken to Intensive Care Unit in Hospital – Report

Enchanting is in dire straits after reportedly being admitted to the intensive care unit in the hospital.

Enchanting in ICU

On Monday night (June 10), news began circulating on social media that Texas rapper Enchanting was in the ICU fighting for her life due to an undisclosed medical matter. There were even some reports that she had passed away. In a post on Facebook, shared early this morning (June 11), a woman who people on social media are describing as the former 1017 rapper's sister denied Enchanting passed away but confirmed she is not doing well.

"I AM NOT A CELEBRITY, i Will CURSE YOU SMOOTH TF OUT!!!" the message begins. "Like I said STOP POSTING FALSE INFORMATION, Yall dk s**t about s**t . Hell most you mf don’t even know her real name to even start collecting info! Sit back & wait just like we ( the family ) are !!! As of now SHE’S IN ICU , She’s Fighting & She’s Fighting Hard !!!! Don’t Give Up On Her Just Yet!!!"

Enchanting sister. Kayy Jay/Facebook loading...

Enchanting's manager Jimmy Jackson also shared a post acknowledging the medical issue.

"Right when we was about to shock the world [world emoji] this s**t my head all f**ked up," he shared on his Instagram Story, along with a photo of Enchanting. "Dam mane. Don't give up. Keep fighting. God got the last word."

Enchanting's managaer speaks on her hospitalization. milliondollarjimmy_/Instagram loading...

Enchanting Goes Independent After Signing With Gucci Mane

Enchanting signed to Gucci Mane's New 1017 label back in 2021 before releasing her No Luv album the following year. She announced she parted ways with the label last October and is no longer listed on the imprint's website. Enchanting most recently collaborated with Maiya The Don on the 2023 track "He Can't Reach." In the last several days, she has been promoting new music and OnlyFans content.