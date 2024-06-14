Enchanting’s Family Says Her Cause of Death Is Yet to Be Determined Amid Overdose Rumor

Enchanting's family has released a statement regarding her death. They confirm her cause of death is yet to be determined despite swirling rumors that the 26-year-old Texas rapper died from a drug overdose.

Enchanting's Family Releases Statement

The hip-hop world is still reeling from news of the passing of former 1017 rapper Enchanting on Tuesday (June 11). On Thursday (June 13), the late rapper's family put out a statement via her Instagram account.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the death of our sweet and beloved daughter," the post begins. "She was so much to so many but she was our daughter. She lived her life with grace and blessed so many with friendship, laughter and love. We also appreciate everyone’s respect of our family’s privacy as we continue to navigate through this difficult loss. The cause of death has not yet been determined. Thanks again. The Family of Enchanting Larry."

Enchanting was reportedly admitted to the ICU unit on Monday night (June 10), with an undisclosed medical emergency. At the time, rumors were spreading that she suffered a drug overdose, though the speculation was never confirmed.

Hip-Hop Mourns Enchanting

In the wake of Enchanting's passing, several hip-hop artists have publicly mourned the Lone Star State rhymer including her former label boss Gucci Mane, Coi Leray, Yella Beezy and others. On Thursday, Enchanting's manager Jimmy Jackson released a statement to XXL about his artist.

"Chant’s legacy will live on forever," the statement reads in part. "Words cannot describe the pain and sadness across the world right now. Watch over all of us Chant, we love you forever. Long Live Big Chant."

Check out Enchanting's family's statement about her passing below.

See the Statement From Enchanting's Family

Enchanting luvenchanting/Instagram loading...