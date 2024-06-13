Enchanting’s Manager Offers Statement on Her Tragic Death

Texas rapper Enchanting's recent passing at the age of 26 has sent a shockwave through the hip-hop world. Though confirmed details surrounding her death are scarce, her manager Jimmy Jackson recently offered a heart-warming statement to XXL about the former 1017 rapper's life.

Enchanting's Manager Gives Heart-Warming Statement

"Channing Larry, our ANGEL," the statement begins. "It is with great sadness and pain to accept the reality of the tragic passing of our Queen, Enchanting. Channing came into our life in 2023 when we took over her management. It was clear as day Chant was a star. If you really knew Chant, you know her personality was larger than life, she was a whole vibe and owned every room she walked in."

Jackson also reveals they were planning to announce her signing to his label Change The Game Records in a few days.

"Chant was one of the most loyal and beautiful souls we have ever encountered. In December of 2023, we were blessed to get the opportunity to sign BIG CHANT to Change the Game Records," the statement continues. "June 16, 2024 was the date set to tell the world. Chant wasn’t just an amazing artist, she was a BOSS. Chant expressed early on, 'I want to run the label with yall one day.' Chant’s legacy will live on forever. Words cannot describe the pain and sadness across the world right now. Watch over all of us Chant, we love you forever. Long Live Big Chant."

Enchanting Passes at 26

News of Enchanting being hospitalized was first reported on Monday (June 10), after she was reportedly sent to the ICU in critical condition. On Tuesday (June 11), her family and friends confirmed her passing, as well as her former label head Gucci Mane.

Enchanting signed to Guwop's New 1017 label in 2020 before releasing the album No Luv in 2022 and appearing on 1017 compilations. She announced she parted ways with the label in October of 2023 and had recently been promoting new music.