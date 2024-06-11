Texas rapper and former 1017 signee Enchanting has reportedly passed away at age 26.

Enchanting Passes Away After Being on Life Support

On Tuesday (June 11), Chant's sister as well as a man believed to be her boyfriend appeared to confirm the 26-year-old rapper had passed away. News had previously broke she was in the ICU fighting for her life. Enchanting had reportedly been transported to the hospital for an undisclosed medical emergency late Monday night (June 10).

The alleged boyfriend, who goes by Lilcj Kasino on Instagram, shared an extensive post confirming Enchanting's passing. He confirmed that the rapper was on life support and that her family had pulled the plug.

"They Don’t Know All Hours You Spent At The Kasino Studio Sleeping There Making Music Putting This Shit Together And You Went Way Further Than Us," Lilcj Kasino wrote below. "I Always Told You How Proud I Was Of You , You Brought @laflare1017 To The H66D & I was The First Person You Called Ill Never Forget You Kept It Solid Threw Yo Whole Career It Was None I Couldn’t call You for, You F**ked The Gang Up With This One."

In a separate post on social media, Chant's sister Kayy Jayy seemed to also confirm Chant's passing. She shared a photo of her with the former 1017 rapper, writing "love this girl to death" with a broken heart emoji.

Gucci Mane then followed suit and shared his condolences on Instagram.

"So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady a true star we gone all miss you Chant," Gucci wrote.

Rapper Monaleo also posted about Chant's passing as well on social media.

"I'll see you later sister," Monaleo wrote in the post below. "Save me a spot baby! I love you 4L and after."

DJ Greg Street and The Shade Room then both reported Chant's passing on Instagram. In TSR's report, the outlet claimed they spoke with a member of her management team, who said she was experiencing withdrawals. The outlet claimed she passed away after suffering an overdose, though this has not been confirmed.

XXL has reached out to Enchanting's team for further comment.

Enchanting Goes Independent After Signing to Gucci Mane

Coming out of Fort Worth, Texas, Enchanting started making music at age 18. She caught the attention of Gucci Mane, who signed her to his 1017 label in 2020. She then appeared on Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer in 2020 on the song "Left on Read" alongside K Shiday. She then teamed up with Gucci a few weeks later for the song "No Luv," which featured appearances from Key Glock and the late Big Scarr.

Currently pinned on Chant's Instagram profile is a video of her hugging Big Scarr, who passed away at the age of 22 back in 2022.

"My favorite hype man I love you so much wish this was a dream," Enchanting wrote. "Everyday I wake up to text saying am I ok & I realize it’s reality I’m so heartbroken n I’m not ok I just want my dawg back."

Enchanting announced last October that she parted ways with the label. Her latest single release was the Maiya The Don collab "He Can't Reach" in October of 2023. She appeared to be ready to drop new music, and she had been promoting new material on social media.

See Chant's friends and family's reactions to her passing below.

