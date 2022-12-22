Big Scarr Dead at 22, Gucci Mane Reacts

Big Scarr has reportedly died at the age of 22.

On Thursday night (Dec. 22), news began to circulate the internet that the 2022 XXL Freshman member has passed. Gucci Mane, head of Big Scarr's label 1017 Global Music, confirmed the tragic reports of Big Scarr's death with a post on Instagram. "This hurt 😢 I’m a miss you @bigscarr 💔," he captioned a gallery of photos of Scarr.

Scarr's 1017 label mate Enchanting also appeared to confirm the news on her Instagram Story.

"Ion wanna talk. Sorry if I don't answer. I just can't," she posted with a broken heart emoji.

The circumstances surrounding the Memphis rapper's death are scarce at the moment. No confirmation has come from police or local news outlets.

Big Scarr began taking rap seriously in 2019 after his friend and rapper Baby K convinced him to try his hand at the music. That year Scarr dropped "Make a Play" and received over 50,000 views on YouTube in one week. By 2020 he was gaining momentum and signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 record label.

The Memphis rapper dropped one official project, a mixtape titled Big Grim Reaper, in 2021. The project featured notable tracks such as "SolcyBoyz 2" and "Poppin." A deluxe edition of the release came a year later in 2022. He was prepping to embark on tour with Key Glock in the spring.

Scarr was a part of the XXL Freshman Class in 2022. He was in the class beside fellow M-Town rapper Big30. They featured in their cypher together. 30 reacted to Scarr's reported death on Instagram with a photo of the 2022 class cover where he's positioned next to Scarr.

"We done that," 30 wrote over the post along with purple heart emoji .

In a second post, he added the heartfelt message, "Fuck what they talk bout you know watt was up with us [broken heart emoji]. I can't tell Shiesty this, I love you cuz we was together last night for hours you know how I came bout you."

R.I.P Big Scarr.