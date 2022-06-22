If You’re a Memphis Rap Fan, These Are Essential Artists You Should Know Now

When a city catches fire in rap, it's often an open floodgates situation as the bigger spotlight on one place tends to reveal other talents and their rise is imminent. It has happened with New York City, it's still happening with Atlanta and now, it's Memphis' turn. Memphis is no stranger to big-time rap acts. Thirty years after Three 6 Mafia emerged in the 1990s, the revered rap group are still getting their songs sampled and referenced in new songs from rising rappers. Their influence is heard in the haunting samples, pitched-down beats and dark subject matter present in rap today. Plus, Juicy J is still actively making music like his latest joint album, Space Age Pimpin', with Pi'erre Bourne. But, here in 2022, Memphis has a ton of established names that came after artists like Three 6 Mafia. These rappers are popular in their own right or climbing up the ranks and it's become impossible to look past.

There's no way to discuss Memphis' current run in hip-hop without referencing the late Young Dolph and his Paper Route Empire. Even before his tragic passing, Dolph's crew of artists were making noise. His cousin Key Glock is the most successful PRE artist and continuously feeds the streets with new music. His charisma on the mic and lyrical deftness have earned him fans all over the world. He's also on a team with high potential, homegrown talents like Big Moochie Grape, Snupe Bandz and Paper Route Woo, who are all making their way through while remaining loyal to PRE.

Over the last few years, Moneybagg Yo's stock has soared. After gaining more traction in 2015, though he had been dropping projects prior, Moneybagg found a home at Yo Gotti's CTE in 2016. In a slow but steady climb to the top, Moneybagg earned his first career No. 1 album last year with A Gangsta's Pain.

There are also plenty of Memphis rappers who didn't come in the game as part of a well-known Memphis crew, and made a name for themselves. Duke Deuce built his popularity off songs that give a nod to the crunk era, like the aptly titled "Crunk Ain't Dead." Big30 signed to Moneybagg Yo's BreadGang Entertainment imprint, but before that, he was an up-and-coming rhymer who was tearing beats down with his good friend Pooh Shiesty. The latter himself became a member of Gucci Mane's 1017 Records last year.

In short, Memphis has talent everywhere. These artists are taking different paths and still finding success. If you’re a fan of rap from Memphis, here's a look at the essential artists you should know now. While artists like Three 6 Mafia and Yo Gotti are respected, XXL is looking at the established artists and rising rappers that have gained recognition in more recent years. Artists that are currently active are considered, so the late Young Dolph won't be included. Though those names aren't here, their music is already likely in your rotation.

Some of these names you may already be a fan of, but there could be an artist that you don't listen to. It happens, and that's why there's plenty to discover. Check out the Memphis rap artists you should already be familiar with and more to watch as they take over below.