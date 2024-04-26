PartyNextDoor, Yung Bleu, Skilla Baby and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

There's no doubt, hip-hop is looking up in 2024. And there's a lot more in store. This week, an OVO artist releases his fourth album, an Alabama rap crooner drops off his latest LP, a rising Detroit rhymer capitalizes off his buzz by putting out a new offering and more.

PartyNextDoor Drops PartyNextDoor 4

It's Party time. Following a four-year album hiatus, PartyNextDoor returns with, PartyNextDoor 4, his first new LP since 2020. PND debuted the NSFW cover art for the highly anticipated album earlier this month, which features a naked woman bent over on a bed. The OVO artist is back with a new 16-song offering of trap soul bangers that includes the previously released songs "Resentment," "Real Woman," "Her Old Friends" and "Lose My Mind."

Yung Bleu Releases Jeremy Album

Yung Bleu has had a tumultuous year. Last August, his wife, Tiemeria, jumped on Instagram to publicly accuse him of cheating. Then, in September, Bleu became involved in a heated online feud with Boosie BadAzz over a contract dispute. In October, everything came crashing down when the 30-year-old rapper-singer was arrested and charged with family battery. Bleu was accused of assaulting a woman during a dispute regarding his 10-year-old son, reported TMZ.

With the past behind him, Bleu is ready to set the record straight with his new album, Jeremy. The LP's title is based on his real name Jeremy Biddle, so you know it's going to be personal. The 17-song collection features guest appearances from Fridayy, Lil Wayne and Jacquees.

To promote the project, Bleu shared a trailer for the album, which can be viewed below. In the video, the "You're Mines Still" crooner is sitting in a chair as he recounts some of his past trials and tribulations in real time.

Skilla Baby Delivers The Coldest

It gets cold in the D, but none colder than Detroit's own Skilla Baby. Following the release of two projects in 2023, Controversy (his joint effort with Tee Grizzley) and We Eat the Most (Reloaded), Skilla Baby is back with his star-studded album, The Coldest.

The LP boasts 19 tracks with guest features from Moneybagg Yo, G Herbo, Rob49, Mozzy, DaBaby, Polo G and more. The set's first single is "Free Big Meech," which is a celebratory ode to Demetrius Edward "Big Meech" Flenory, who was one of the founding members of the drug trafficking organization Black Mafia Family (BMF) out of Detroit in the late 1980s.

In the song's accompanying video, which can be viewed below, the Motor City rhymer makes it rain in the strip club with Meech's son, Demetrius Flenory, Jr., who portrays his father in the popular Starz series BMF. Talk about art imitating life.

Listen to all the new albums this week from Bun B, Millyz, Brother Ali and more below.