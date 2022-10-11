BMF Documentary – Blowing Money Fast Featuring 50 Cent, T.I. and More First Trailer – Watch

The powerful combination of STARZ and executive producer 50 Cent unite once again for the highly anticipated docuseries The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast, the real-life story of the Black Mafia Family. XXL has the first look at the trailer for the documentary on one of the most notorious drug syndicates in modern American history.

Set to premiere on Sun., Oct. 23, at 10 p.m. on both STARZ and the STARZ app, The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast visually chronicles the complete rise and fall of the Black Mafia Family from those who were there to witness it firsthand. Close associates of the Black Mafia Family, journalists who covered them and even major hip-hop figures like T.I. and 50 Cent join the members of BMF themselves to tell the captivating story of the Detroit-based crime organization and its founders, Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and his brother, Terry "Southwest T" Flenory.

Today, XXL exclusively premieres the teaser trailer for The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast, which features 50 Cent and T.I. highlighting the cultural impact the Black Mafia Family had on hip-hop throughout the crime syndicate's rise to prominence. In the video clip seen below, 50 Cent speaks on the fact that BMF's presence in the entertainment industry was undeniable while T.I. explains how their "lifestyle and the music were tethered together."

The eight-episode docuseries walks viewers through the extreme highs and lows of the Black Mafia Family as they expanded their cocaine empire across four decades from low-level beginnings in Detroit to becoming a primary drug operation in five major cities, crossing the lines between crime, the rap game and law enforcement along the way. The limited series also marks the first time that infamous kingpin, Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory, provides his own recount of BMF's journey to notoriety and the trials and tribulations that would follow.

With the second season of the BMF scripted series slated to return to STARZ in January of 2023, The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast sets the stage for the drama that's to come via the wildly popular TV show.

Watch the Exclusive Premiere of the Trailer for The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast Below