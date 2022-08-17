The Chainsmokers’ Andrew Taggart Says T.I. Punched Him in the Face After He Tried Kissing Tip

Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers says that T.I. punched him in the face after the EDM producer tried to kiss Tip on the cheek.

On Tuesday (Aug. 17), Andrew Taggart hit up The Chainsmoker's official TikTok account with a video explaining the situation that went down when he and T.I. were taking a photo together in a club recently.

In a clip accompanied by a text overlay that reads, "When meeting T.I. goes wrong," and a caption that reads, "My bad, T.I., is won't happen again... unless?" the member of the revered production duo put the onus on himself, admitting his own wrongdoing.

"T.I. just literally punched me in the face," said Taggart. "We're in a vibe and I was like, gave him a kiss on the cheek. It was totally my fault. And he was like, 'Don't do that,' and I was like, 'OK,' and he pushed me off, and I was like 'Alright, my bad.' Then, he punched me in the face and I was, 'OK, I'm sorry,' and he was like 'Alright, cool, we're good.' It was the weirdest interaction ever."

As the TikTok video progresses, Andrew Taggart doubles down on his admission that he was wrong, further explaining that T.I. was justified in his actions.

"First of all, T.I.'s fully in the right here," continued the "Closer" hitmaker. "I was feeling the vibes way too hard, and I kissed T.I. on the cheek and he punched me in the face for it. It's fully fine.

Once the aforementioned video began to go viral, T.I. offered up a response to the situation on Instagram, laughing it all off in the process and assuring viewers that it's still all love between him and the popular duo.

"First of all, I love The Chainsmokers, let's just get that straight," laughingly explained the Atlanta rapper in the video below. "I have nothing negative to say. We just had to work through some stuff, you know what I mean? And we worked through it. We got to a much better place. I have nothing but good things to say about them. Good guys. I won't go into too much detail, but I love The Chainsmokers, man, they make great music."

As Tip proceeded to stroll through his home during his one-way IG conversation, he returned to the topic at hand, downplaying the incident in much the same way as Andrew Taggart had.

"The way y'all keep saying I punched someone," T.I. continued around the 8:50-mark in the video below. "Like, that's not, y'all stop it, you know? 'Cuz we had a minor kerfuffle, you know what I'm sayin’. C'mon, man, it's nothing. It was just like a muthafucker stepped over the line and you like, 'Hey, man, you stepped over that line bad, bet?' And then he stepped back over the line the proper way and everybody continued on with their evening. That was it. Wasn't nothing major."

From there, the "Fuck Em" MC wrapped things up by inviting The Chainsmokers to join him on his ExpediTIously podcast and also opened up the doors on a future collab on wax.

He continued: "Chainsmokers, I would love to have you on ExpediTIously so we could talk about, you know, your phenomenal music, and maybe we can get Chainsmokers on Kill the King. Not kiss the king, Kill the King. Maybe we can get Chainsmokers on my next project, or maybe I can assist them with something that they're working on."

The Grand Hustle boss last made headlines back in June when he called out VH1 for canceling production on his show, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, as the result of the sexual abuse allegations he and his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, have been facing recently.

Watch Andy Taggart Explain How T.I. Punched Him and See Tip's Response Below