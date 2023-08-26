T.I. Names Four Rappers on the Mount Rushmore of Atlanta Trap Music

T.I. recently named the four rappers who are on the Mount Rushmore of Atlanta trap music.

T.I. Names the Four Rappers on Mount Rushmore of Atlanta Trap Music

In an interview with AllHipHopTV, which was published last Saturday (Aug. 19) on their YouTube channel, T.I. named the four rappers who are the Mount Rushmore of Atlanta trap music. First, Tip said that he, Jeezy, and Gucci Mane are the undisputed top three, and that he had the fans pick the fourth person.

So T.I. said that he conducted a poll and asked fans who they think should be the fourth trap rapper on Mt. Rushmore. The Trap Muzik maestro himself said that the people voted for Future as the fourth figurehead. So on the Mount Rushmore of Atlanta trap music—it's Tip, Gucci Mane, Jeezy and Future.

T.I. also named some honorable mentions, which are Yo Gotti, Young Thug, Boosie BadAzz and Rick Ross. You can watch the video below.

Tip Names the Five Rappers Moving Trap Music Forward Today

As for the future of trap music, T.I. believes it's in good hands with some of today's trap stars.

In a clip that was posted on XXL's Twitter page, the ATL rap vet named the five rappers who are moving the trap music subgenre forward. In no particular order or status, Tip named Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug and Future as artists that he feels are moving the trap music scene forward.

T.I. compares Lil Baby to a TED talk when comes to his storylines about trapping in the hood, while he sees 21's narratives as a way out of the trap game. As for Moneybagg Yo, Tip appreciates his melodic flow, as well as Young Thug's unique take on the trap music subgenre. Finally, T.I. commends Future for his versatile approach to trap music, which he believes is similar to his own.

Watch T.I. name his four rappers on Mt. Rushmore of Atlanta trap music below.

