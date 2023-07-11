Lil Uzi Vert Barter 16 Mixtape – Will It Be Inspired by Lil Wayne and Young Thug?

Lil Uzi Vert just released their new Pink Tape album but the Philadelphia rapper has more where that came from. Uzi recently announced they will be releasing a new mixtape titled Barter 16 that appears to be inspired by Lil Wayne and Young Thug.

Lil Uzi Vert Announces Barter 16 Mixtape

On Monday (July 10), Lil Uzi Vert celebrated their Pink Tape album debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with a post on their Instagram Story.

"Sitting here thinking bout how I just went 1 on a experimental tape," Uzi wrote over a picture that appears to show the rapper's hand forming the letter b. "My apologies. Barter 16 mixtape on the way," he added along with CD and blood emojis.

Lil Uzi Vert Pays Homage to Lil Wayne and Young Thug?

The new Lil Uzi Vert tape appears to be inspired by a Lil Wayne album series of a similar name and a Young Thug mixtape of the same name. Lil Wayne started his Tha Carter album series in 2004 and has released five installments, with the sixth being teased last year.

In April of 2015, Young Thug released the mixtape Barter 6. The tape was initially titled Carter 6, in what Thugger said was a homage to Lil Wayne. However, at the time, Tunechi was in a legal dispute with Cash Money Records, who Thugger was affiliated with. Wayne dissed Young Thug over the move and even threatened Thug with legal action, prompting the name change to Barter 6. Uzi has worked with both Lil Wayne and Young Thug in the past.

