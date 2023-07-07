Lil Uzi Vert Announces Pink Tape Tour
Lil Uzi Vert is heading out on tour in promotion of their new Pink Tape album.
Lil Uzi Vert Announces Pink Tape Tour
On Friday (July 7), Lil Uzi Vert announced they will be embarking on the Pink Tape Tour in conjunction with Live Nation. The tour will see the "Just Wanna Rock" rapper hit up 17 cities, kicking off on Oct. 21 in Minneapolis at The Armory, with stops in Detroit, Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and more, before fittingly closing things out on Nov. 22 in Uzi's hometown of Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center. This will be Lil Uzi Vert's first headlining tour since 2018 when they co-spearheaded the Endless Summer Tour with G-Eazy.
Read More: JT Angrily Throws Her Phone at Lil Uzi Vert at 2023 BET Awards, Calls Uzi a Groupie
Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape Album
Lil Uzi Vert released their long-awaited Pink Tape album on June 30. The new offering features guest appearances from Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Don Toliver and more. The album is being projected to move 165,000 units first week and become the first rap album to top the Billboard 200 chart in 2023.
Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Shuts Down Talk About Being Gay on Pink Tape
See Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape Tour Dates Below
Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape Tour Dates
Oct. 21 — Minneapolis — The Armory
Oct. 23 — Chicago — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct. 24 — Cincinnati — The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Oct. 25 — Detroit — Fox Theatre
Oct. 31 — Boston — MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Nov. 2 — Hampton, Va. — Hampton Coliseum
Nov. 3 — Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena
Nov. 5 — Birmingham, Ala. — Avondale Brewing Company
Nov. 6 — Atlanta — Coca Cola Roxy
Nov. 8 — Dallas — South Side Ballroom
Nov. 9 — Austin, Texas — Moody Center
Nov. 10 — Houston — 713 Music Hall
Nov. 13 — Denver — Fillmore Auditorium
Nov. 16 — Los Angeles — The Kia Forum
Nov. 18 — San Francisco — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Nov. 20 — Brooklyn, N.Y. — Barclays Center
Nov. 22 — Philadelphia — Wells Fargo Center