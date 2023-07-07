Lil Uzi Vert is heading out on tour in promotion of their new Pink Tape album.

Lil Uzi Vert Announces Pink Tape Tour

On Friday (July 7), Lil Uzi Vert announced they will be embarking on the Pink Tape Tour in conjunction with Live Nation. The tour will see the "Just Wanna Rock" rapper hit up 17 cities, kicking off on Oct. 21 in Minneapolis at The Armory, with stops in Detroit, Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and more, before fittingly closing things out on Nov. 22 in Uzi's hometown of Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center. This will be Lil Uzi Vert's first headlining tour since 2018 when they co-spearheaded the Endless Summer Tour with G-Eazy.

Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape Album

Lil Uzi Vert released their long-awaited Pink Tape album on June 30. The new offering features guest appearances from Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Don Toliver and more. The album is being projected to move 165,000 units first week and become the first rap album to top the Billboard 200 chart in 2023.

See Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape Tour Dates Below

Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape Tour Dates

Oct. 21 — Minneapolis — The Armory

Oct. 23 — Chicago — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 24 — Cincinnati — The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Oct. 25 — Detroit — Fox Theatre

Oct. 31 — Boston — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov. 2 — Hampton, Va. — Hampton Coliseum

Nov. 3 — Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena

Nov. 5 — Birmingham, Ala. — Avondale Brewing Company

Nov. 6 — Atlanta — Coca Cola Roxy

Nov. 8 — Dallas — South Side Ballroom

Nov. 9 — Austin, Texas — Moody Center

Nov. 10 — Houston — 713 Music Hall

Nov. 13 — Denver — Fillmore Auditorium

Nov. 16 — Los Angeles — The Kia Forum

Nov. 18 — San Francisco — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Nov. 20 — Brooklyn, N.Y. — Barclays Center

Nov. 22 — Philadelphia — Wells Fargo Center