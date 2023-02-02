Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Just Wanna Rock’ Has Replaced Meek Mill’s ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ as Philadelphia Anthem, DJ Drama Says

Lil Uzi Vert's hit single "Just Wanna Rock" has surpassed Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" as the official Philadelphia rap anthem, according to DJ Drama.

On Thursday (Feb. 2), Drama chopped it up with TMZ outside Los Angeles International Airport and gave his opinion on his hometown Philadelphia Eagles making it to the Super Bowl.

"You did see Lil Uzi Vert bring out the Eagles to victory against the 49ers with 'Just Wanna Rock.' I think it's fair to say that "Just Wanna Rock" has replaced—with all due respect—"Dreams and Nightmares" as the new anthem for Philadelphia, as the new anthem of the Philadelphia Eagles this year. So, I'm looking forward to hearing that song many many times Super Bowl weekend."

Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" is the title track off his debut album of the same name and is widely considered one of the greatest intro tracks of this era. Lil Uzi Vert's Jersey club track "Just Wanna Rock" was released last October and has peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. As Drama noted, Lil Uzi Vert walked the Eagles onto the field to the score of the song for the game versus the San Fransisco 49ers on Sunday (Jan. 29).

Meek Mill has appeared to respond to Drama's assertion on social media.

"Intro been lighting the world for 10 years! Like shaking rooms for years!" he wrote on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

Obviously, DJ Drama is a bit biased. Lil Uzi Vert is signed to his label Generation Now.

See DJ Drama Saying the Owner of the Philadelphia Rap Anthem Has Changed Hands Below