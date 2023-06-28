Trick Daddy Defends JT After Her Fight With Lil Uzi Vert at 2023 BET Awards – Watch

Trick Daddy is defending the City Girls' JT after her altercation with Lil Uzi Vert at the 2023 BET Awards went viral.

Trick Daddy Weighs in on JT and Lil Uzi Vert Fight

On Tuesday (June 27), Trick Daddy shared a video on Instagram offering his thoughts on the viral kerfuffle between JT and Lil Uzi Vert at the 2023 BET Awards where Yung Miami's partner-in-rhyme was videoed chucking her cell phone at the Pink Tape rapper.

"When I go live, you know I got some s**t to say," Trick Daddy started in his Instagram video (below). "Now, let me explain something to you n***as. If you not from Miami, if you not from the state of Florida, leave our Miami and Florida b***hes alone if you don't understand them. All y'all b***hes got something to say about JT, 'Oh, she was ratchet. Too ghetto.' That's what you get when you f**k with a Miami b***h."

"I actually thought she represented," Trick continued. "I heard some n***as was over there, some fuddy-dutty and all that s**t talking about what they was gon' do to her. Y'all ain't gon' f**k with my homegirl. That's my homegirl, man. That's how Miami b***hes react. That's how they behave. That's how we raised them. What y'all expect out of her? She aint' do s**t wrong. Now, if you seen my mama cut up, you'd be like, 'That was a little absurd.' But, JT did what a typical Miami b***h would do to a Miami n***a and definitely a n***a that aint from Miami."

"They will throw anything at your ass and f**k your ass up," the Based on a True Story rapper added. "The good part about it, they still together. They left together. So who gives a f**k about what you po, can't-keep-n***a-ass gotta say."

JT and Lil Uzi Vert Fight at 2023 BET Awards

The 2023 BET Awards went down live from Microsoft Theater on Sunday (June 25). During the ceremony, JT was videoed screaming on Lil Uzi Vert and hitting the "Just Wanna Rock" rapper with her phone.

It appears the couple has since patched things up. They left the event together and were together at Uzi's Pink Tape event at Irving Plaza in New York City on Tuesday (June 27).

Watch Trick Daddy Weigh in on JT and Lil Uzi Vert 2023 BET Awards Fight Below