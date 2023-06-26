Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Male Hip Hop Artist at 2023 BET Awards

Kendrick Lamar has another trophy to add to his mantle after winning the Best Male Hip Hop Artist at the 2023 BET Awards.

The 2023 BET Awards

The 2023 BET Awards, which celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, took place on Sunday night (June 25) live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Kendrick Lamar only took home one award from the event, but it was a big one. The Compton, Calif. rapper won Best Male Hip Hop Artist. K. Dot won the award over some stiff competition including 21 Savage, Drake, Future, J. Cole, Jack Harlow and Lil Baby.

Kendrick Lamar's accolades over the last year include the release of his Grammy winning album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. He also broke the record for the highest-grossing rap tour of all-time with his Big Steppers Tour. This is Kendrick's second year in a row winning the award.

Winners at the 2023 BET Awards

Other rap winners at the 2023 BET Awards included Latto, who won Best Female Hip Hop Artist. The Best Collaboration award went to Future, Drake and Tems for the single "Wait for U." Drake and 21 Savage won Best Group. Busta Rhymes won the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Other 2023 BET Awards Highlights

The 2023 BET Awards featured several highlights including Quavo and Offset reuniting to perform a Takeoff tribute. There was also a huge Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Tribute that featured over 20 artists.

Read More: JT Angrily Throws Phone at Lil Uzi Vert at 2023 BET Awards