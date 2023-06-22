Lil Baby Appears to Address Gunna Taking Plea Deal on New Song Snippet – Listen

Lil Baby is appearing to take a shot at Gunna on a preview of a new song recently released online.

Lil Baby Seems to Address Gunna's Plea Deal

On Wednesday (June 21), a video of Lil Baby recording a music video for a new track hit the internet. In the clip, the 4PF rapper is in the front yard of a home with multiple cars and multiple men standing nearby along with stacks of cash. While rapping, Baby appears to spit the line, "some ni***s taking pleas at trial I know that slime ain’t happy." The bar seems to be a direct dig at Gunna and commentary on Young Thug's possible disapproval.

The Fallout From Gunna's Plea Deal

Gunna is one of over a dozen men who took plea deals in the YSL RICO case. However, video of Wunna admitting YSL is a gang in court has turned the rapper into a pariah in the hip-hop industry. Several artists have called Gunna out for being a rat, despite Gunna's lawyer's stance that Gunna's court statements do no affect Thug's case.

Once frequent collaborators, Lil Baby and Gunna's relationship has appeared to become frayed as well. Back in January, fans noticed that Lil Baby was no longer following Gunna on Instagram. Gunna recently shot down rumors that he is talking about Lil Baby on his new song "Bread & Butter."

Watch Lil Baby Appear to Address Gunna Taking a Plea Deal in a Preview of a New Song Below