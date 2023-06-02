Gunna Denies He’s Talking About Lil Baby on New Song ‘Bread and Butter’

Gunna is denying that he is rapping subliminal bars about his former frequent collaborator Lil Baby on Wunn'a comeback track "Bread & Butter."

After teasing his comeback last month, Gunna made his musical return with the new single "Bread & Butter" on Friday (June 2). On the track, the Atlanta rapper finally breaks his silence about the snitching allegations he's been plagued with since his release from jail last December after taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. There is some speculation that some bars could be aimed at Lil Baby.

Gunna's "Bread & Butter Lyrics

On the lines in question, Gunna raps: "Peepin' s**t, I'm seein' ni***s fall back/You b**h-a** ni***s got me as the topic of the chat/You switched on me when you know you in business with a rat/And the boy that's like your brother, ain't nobody speak on that/The city see it clearly if I had to state a fact/You still f**k with a n**a that done got yo' partner."

Gunna Denies the Lines Are Aimed at Lil Baby

Gunna is calling cap on rumors that he is taking shots at Baby on the song. On Friday, Gunna commented on an Instagram blog questioning why he was going at his "Drip Too Hard" collaborator.

"That's capp," Gunna captioned the post. "I'm just letting the world hear my story."

Gunna and Lil Baby's Relationship Post Plea Deal

It is currently unclear where Gunna and Lil Baby stand as several members of the hip-hop community have shunned Wunna following his release from jail. A sign that there may be some friction came in January when Lil Baby appeared to unfollow Gunna on Instagram.

Watch the Video for Gunna's New Song "Bread & Butter" Below