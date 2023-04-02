Bandman Kevo Wants $5 Million From Gunna for Time Wasted on Unreleased Feature

Bandman Kevo is seeking $5 million from Gunna for time wasted on an unreleased feature.

In an interview with Say Cheese! YouTube channel, which premiered on Saturday (April 1), Bandman Kevo addressed his February 2023 tweet in which he explained that he paid Gunna $250,000 last year for a feature verse but never saw a return on his investment because the YSL member was caught up in his racketeering case.

"I paid gunna last year for a feature 250k," he tweeted. "And months later he got a caught case which put my feature and everything else got put on hold , just for him to get released and snitch [man facepalm emoji] I can't do a song with dude I need my bread back asap and if they cap im going big lawsuit [money bag emoji]."

In his interview, Kevo said that he wanted more than a refund from Gunna for the time and money wasted on his feature verse, and a music video that was filmed for the song.

"Really, I want more money for all the time I wasted over a year," he said. "I feel like I deserve some real M because who knows what the song could have been at before you messed your name up."

When asked how much he wanted from the "Pushin' P" rapper, Kevo replied, "Like five million."

"Realistically, before he got locked up I would have dropped the song and he would have posted and it would have did what it did. I was gon' make the song go big," he explained.

Kevo added that he didn't drop the song or video after it was done because it had to go through clearance and lawyers so everything would be legally correct.

Now Kevo said that he lost his entire investment after Gunna took his Alford plea deal in the YSL RICO case.

"The very first time I invested I mean well not the very first time but as soon as I invested I feel like that's when he was at his peak," he said. "Now if he would've got out of it by the right thing he would have been bigger."

"So that was another part of waiting," he continued. "I'm just like i-ight he'll get out and he, you know, him and [Young] Thug get out and go crazy they're gonna be the biggest thing in the world, feel me?"

"So with that being said man it's like damn type s**t," he concluded.

It's unclear if Bandman Kevo is going to sue Gunna for $5 million or not.

Meanwhile, Gunna has been laying low since his release from jail last December. However, Gunna’s friend Brittany Reshun shared a snippet of an unreleased song from the Atlanta rapper giving fans an update on his current thoughts.

Over a melodic beat, Gunna spits, "Heard the rumors said I'm packing up and flying out/We ain't going nowhere I'm staying here, gone fight it out/I meant like f**k it/Let’s just give these n***as dark clouds/Been gone for months And I just keep seeing these dark clouds."

You can listen to the tune below.

Watch Bandman Kevo Talk About Losing His Investment With a Gunna Feature Below