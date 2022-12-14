Video Leaks of Gunna Taking His Plea Deal – Watch

Video has surfaced of Gunna in court taking his plea deal.

On Wednesday night (Dec. 14), hours after he was released from jail, video hit the internet that shows the Atlanta rapper confessing to knowledge of certain illegal activity as it pertains to YSL in court. In the video, Gunna is asked by a prosecutor to endorse multiple statements during the hearing.

"YSL is a music label and a gang, and you have personal knowledge that members or associates have committed crimes in furtherance of the gang," the woman states.

"Yes, m'am," Gunna replies.

"You were present with [Young Thug] when hydrocodone, methamphetamines and a firearm were recovered. These items did not belong to you," the woman then explains.

"Yes, ma'am," Gunna replies.

"I recognize, accept and deeply regret that my talent and music indirectly furthered YSL the gang to the detriment of my community," the woman concludes.

"Yes, ma'am," Gunna replies.

Gunna was released from Fulton County Jail in Atlanta today after making an Alford plea to a racketeering charge in the YSL RICO case. In turn, he was sentenced to five years in prison. He was given credit for one year of time served and the rest of his sentence was suspended.

An Alford plea is done when a suspect denies guilt but acknowledges the State has enough evidence to convict them. In a statement released to XXL, Gunna was adamant that he did not cooperate with authorities as part of his plea deal.

"While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way," the statement reads.

"I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL," Gunna adds. "An Alford plea in my case is the entry of a guilty plea to the one charge against me, which is in my best interest, while at the same time maintaining my innocence toward the same charge. I love and cherish my association with YSL music, and always will. I look at this as an opportunity to give back to my community and educate young men and women that 'gangs' and violence only lead to destruction."

Young Thug, Gunna and 26 other affiliate of YSL were arrested back in May and charged in a widespread indictment that accuses the label of actually being a violent street gang that wreaked havoc in Atlanta. Young Thug remains behind bars after being denied bond on multiple occasions. The YSL RICO case is set to be tried on Jan. 9, 2023. Over 300 witnesses are slated to take the stand for the prosecution.

See Video of Gunna in Court Taking His Plea Deal Below