YSL Trial to Feature 300 Witnesses Testifying Against Them – Report

The YSL RICO trial involving Young Thug and Gunna could feature as many as 300 people testifying against the rappers and their associates and could take more than a half a year to complete.

On Thursday (Nov. 17), another pre-trial hearing was held in connection to the YSL RICO case. During the hearing, Young Thug's lawyer Brian Steel made a new request for bond and was seeking to dismiss one of the indictments the rapper is facing, according to 11Alive News. The hearing also reportedly featured the State revealing they have hundreds of witnesses ready to take the stand against Thug and his crew.

"The state says it will be calling 300 witnesses during the YSL trial, and may require three and a half months. Judge Glanville thinks it will take longer," The Atlanta Objective journalist George Chidi, who has been covering the case closely, reported on Twitter on Thursday. "Glanville thinks it's probably closer to six to nine months," he added in a follow-up tweet.

Young Thug and Gunna have been in jail since they were arrested in May along with 26 other associates of YSL in a huge RICO case that charges the organization with actually being violent street gang that is responsible for numerous crimes in the Atlanta area. They have both been denied bond on multiple occasions, with the judge labeling them a threat to the public.

During Thursday's hearing, the State also requested to have the start of the trial date pushed back until March. The motion was reportedly shut down by Judge Glanville, who noted the trial will start on its original date of Jan. 9, 2023.

XXL has reached out to Young Thug's attorney and the Fulton County District Attorney for comment.