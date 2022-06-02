Young Thug Denied Bond for Being a Threat to the Public and Risk of Witness Tampering

UPDATE (June 3):

Young Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, has released a statement to XXL in the wake of Thugger being denied bond again.

"I will not stop my focus and passionate pursuit to ethically, lawfully and zealously clear Mr. Williams from these baseless charges," the statement reads. "We will dissect the prosecution’s argument in opposition to bail and will then file a detailed Motion for the Honorable Court to reconsider the ruling on bond. We will ask for another bond hearing."

ORIGINAL STORY (June 2):

Young Thug has been denied bond once again after his lawyer offered an extensive bond package.

On Thursday (June 2), Thugger appeared in Fulton County, Ga. court via closed-circuit video from the Cobb County Jail for the latest bond motion in his RICO case. During the lengthy hearing, which lasted over four hours and was streamed via Atlanta's 11Alive News, Young Thug's lawyer, Brian Steel, laid out a number of stipulations the rapper would have adhered to if given a bond. Steel was offering to have Thug put under 24-hour home monitoring, both electronically and in person, with 24 off-duty police officers who have signed on to watch the rapper through a third-party security firm. He also offered to have the interior and exterior of Thug's home monitored by closed-circuit TV.

Any visitor who came to the home would be subject to search. No electronics or internet would have been allowed in the home as well, though Young Thug's lawyer said he wanted to build a studio in the residence for Thug to work. Thug would also have had to undergo consistent drug testing. The total for all these accommodations would have reportedly cost Thug approximately $1 million out of pocket, according to his lawyer.

300 Entertainment cofounder Kevin Liles also took the stand and emotionally testified on Thug's character during the hearing. The misty-eyed Liles spoke of Thug as if the rapper were his own child. The music industry veteran even agreed to cosign the rapper's bond personally and with the backing of his company.

The prosecution in the case pushed for Young Thug to be detained until his trial. They cited Thug's ability to flee and also noted witnesses were reportedly being threatened, though not directly by Young Thug. The prosecution also claimed Thug has been on the phone in jail requesting drugs in order to try and detox, presumably so he doesn't have to go cold turkey. Many of the crimes Thug is accused of being involved in as part of the District Attorney's 88-page indictment were also mentioned.

The prosecution also mentioned witnesses who are members of YSL providing "proffers" that name Young Thug as the leader of the organization. These proffers were cited when the judge made his decision to not give a bond. According to the Burnham and Gorokhov law firm website, "an informal proffer allows the individual to give some bits of information so that law enforcement authorities can decide whether they want to offer formal cooperation."

"There have been significant proffers about Mr. Willams being a danger to the community," Judge Ural D. Glanville said during his ruling. "In particular, the state's proffer that they have spoken...taken proffers from other gang members and people who are in this particular indictment and not in this indictment that [Young Thug] is the leader of the gang, he is dangerous, and if he crosses them, he will kill them or their families."

Young Thug's court hearing comes 10 days after Gunna was denied bond for a second time. Prosecutors accused Gunna of having a command role in YSL, which authorities claim is actually a violent street gang. Gunna's attorney, Steve Sadow, also offered a promising bond package in order to try and get Gunna freed until his trial date, including a $750,000 secured bond and house arrest accompanied by electronic monitoring. Gunna would've also been subject to the forfeiture of three properties and allow prosecutors to record all his phone calls. Upon denial, Gunna's trial date was set for Jan. 9, 2023, as well.

Gunna's attorney, Steve Sadow, released a statement to XXL regarding the rapper's denied bond.

“The Court was obviously concerned about threats and intimidation of witnesses," the statement reads. "We believe when the Court hears evidence, not just the words of the prosecutor, it will find that Sergio’s release on bond will not, directly or indirectly, pose a significant risk to witnesses. We look forward to having an evidentiary hearing on this as soon as the Court permits.”

As previously reported, Young Thug, Gunna and 26 other people affiliated with YSL were indicted on May 9 on RICO charges, with the Fulton County District Attorney accusing the label of being a street gang responsible for dozens of violent crimes in Atlanta. Young Thug was hit with seven more charges as a result of a police raid on his home the same day. Gunna, who has been hit with a charge of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), surrendered to police the following day.

