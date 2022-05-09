Young Thug Accused of Giving Permission to YSL Members to Murder YFN Lucci in Jail – Report

UPDATE (May 10):

Young Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, issued a statement to XXL, denying the rapper’s criminal involvement in the matter. "Mr. Williams has committed no violation of law, whatsoever. We will fight this case ethically, legally and zealously. Mr. Williams will be cleared," he said.

ORIGINAL STORY (May 9):

Young Thug has been arrested on RICO charges and among the indictment is an accusation that two of Thugger's associates requested permission from the rapper to put a hit on YFN Lucci.

Tonight (May 9), local Atlanta outlet WSBTV broke the news of Thug's arrest, as well as Gunna and 26 other YSL members and associates receiving the RICO charges.

Within the indictment, which WSBTV reporter Michael Seiden has been tweeting out, contained information that two members of YSL had "worked to get permission of Young Thug to make a 2nd attempt to murder YFN Lucci while he’s jailed in Fulton County."

The two YSL members who allegedly got permission from Thug are Christian Eppinger and Antonio Sumlin, according to Seiden.

Young Thug and YFN Lucci's beef started back in 2017, when Thug called himself the new Tupac and Lucci took exception tweeting, "Pac would've never wore a dress," along with a clown emoji. Thugger fired some Twitter shots back, but the tension appeared to end there. In 2018, Young Thug reignited the beef by threatening to slap YFN Lucci. In 2019, Lucci clowned Thug's So Much Fun album, which caused the YSL rapper to respond on Instagram, "@yfn if ain like what u do for your mother and kids I WOULDVE BEEN KILLED U."

In May of that year, YFN Lucci's Mercedes SUV was shot up in Atlanta. Later that year, Lucci egged the beef on by claiming to have slept with Young Thug's girlfriend Jerrika Karlae. In 2020, the beef was still alive and well, with Young Thug publicly clowning Lucci's jewelry.

Last January, YFN Lucci turned himself in to police to face murder charges after being accused of driving a car that was involved in an Atlanta shootout, where one of his passengers who was struck during the shooting was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and died on the street. Back in March, Lucci claimed he was stabbed while in jail and fears for his life.

Young Thug's attorney Brian Steel maintains his client's innocence. “Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him,” he told WSBTV.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Thug and Lucci for comment.