YFN Lucci Turns Himself in for Murder Charge, Alleged 911 Call Surfaces – Listen

UPDATE (Jan. 14)

According to his arrest warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal Constitution, YFN Lucci was the driver of the vehicle that drove to an area where a rival gang was known to reside in Atlanta before two people in the car shot in the area using assault-style rifles. Twenty-eight-year-old James Adams, one of the men in the vehicle who opened fire, was shot in the head and killed after an exchange of gunfire.

“Our review of the initial evidence made available to us indicates there is no basis for any criminal charges against Rayshawn Bennett,” Lucci's attorney, Drew Findling, said. “We will continue our own independent investigation on his behalf.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

More details are beginning to emerge surrounding YFN Lucci's involvement in the murder of a man in Atlanta last month. Shortly after Lucci turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday, an alleged 911 call surfaced online.

According to information XXL obtained from Georgia's Fulton County Sheriff's Office's inmate database on Thursday morning (Jan. 14), YFN Lucci surrendered sometime on Wednesday (Jan. 13). Lucci, born Rayshawn Bennett, currently faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, unlawful for person employed by/associated with criminal street gang to conduct/participate in a crime and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (person of another). He remains in the Fulton County Jail without bond.

Meanwhile, TMZ released an alleged 911 call today in connection to the Dec. 12, 2020 shooting incident of a man that Lucci is connected to killing. The call is reportedly what led to the warrant for the 29-year-old rapper's arrest. On the call, a frantic woman can be heard telling dispatchers that she saw a white SUV speeding down the street "with a man hanging out of the car." The woman also says the man was pushed off the car and into the street.

The witness informed the emergency phone operator that the man had sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was trying to "fight for his life," before repeatedly adding that she saw him "take his last breath."

The identity of the man was not revealed on the call. However, in a press release shared by the Atlanta Police Department on Tuesday (Jan. 12), which also sought the public's help in locating YFN Lucci, the police department noted that one man, 28-year-old James Adams, was lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the head when police arrived to 978 Peeples St. SW.

Another man, Kevin Wright, 32, was shot in the abdomen and was transported by private car to a nearby fire station. Wright has survived his injuries.

In relation to the murder, two individuals were apprehended in Miami prior to the Wish Me Well 3 rhymer turning himself in to authorities yesterday. Ra'von Boyd, 23, faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Leroy Pitts, 17, is being charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The news of YFN Lucci surrendering and the surfacing of the alleged 911 call comes after reports began circulating online on Wednesday that Lucci's home was raided by police, but he was not at the residence at the time.

XXL has reached out to a rep for YFN Lucci as well as his attorney for a comment on this matter.

