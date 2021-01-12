YFN Lucci is wanted for questioning by the Atlanta Police Homicide Investigation Unit for his role in a recent murder in Atlanta.

A rep for the Atlanta Police Department confirmed to XXL on Tuesday evening (Dec. 12) that they are seeking the public's help in locating YFN Lucci, born Rayshawn Bennett, for his alleged participation in the shooting death of a 28-year-old man named James Adams.

YFN Lucci, 29, wanted for felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to a police report provided by the APD, the shooting took place at around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday (Dec. 10). Officers were responding to a call of a person shot at 978 Peeples St. SW and, upon their arrival, Adams was lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the head. Adams was transported to Grady Hospital but did not survive his injuries.

Shortly after, a 32-year-old man named Kevin Wright arrived at fire station 14, located at 1203 Lee St. SW, by private vehicle. The police report notes that Wright suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen and has survived his injuries. Police believe that following their investigation, the two shooting incidents are likely related.

Two other individuals have been apprehended on charges as well. Ra'von Boyd, 23, is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The third person, 17-year-old Leroy Pitts, is facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The Miami-Dade Police Department, City of Miami Police Department, The US Attorney’s Office in Miami and the FBI Field Office in Miami assisted the Atlanta Police Department in the investigation and aided in apprehending Boyd and Pitts.

XXL has reached out to YFN Lucci's rep for a comment on this matter.