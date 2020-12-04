YFN Lucci, Rico Nasty, DJ Scheme and More: New Projects This Week

The temperature is getting brisker, but there's new heat to keep rap heads warm as the pandemic continues for the umpteenth week. Today (Dec. 4), there's music from artists hailing from Atlanta, the DMV area, South Florida and more.

YFN Lucci returns with the third addition to his Wish Me Well series. In honor of Wish Me Well 3, the ATL-bred melodic rhymer chronicled his rap journey in a visual shared via Instagram on Wednesday (Dec. 2). The clip included the success of his initial WMW (2014) effort, which is when he made his first $1 million from live shows, dropping Wish Me Well 2 (2016) and achieving RIAA certified platinum status with "Key to the Streets" with Migos and Trouble, and "Everyday We Lit" featuring PnB Rock. Lucci's "Wet," the first single from WMW3, which also has a remix with 2020 XXL Freshman Mulatto, has also gone gold. The latest release from YFN Lucci has big shoes to fill, but he's proven that he has what it takes to deliver fire joints that the people will enjoy. Expect "Both of Us" featuring Rick Ross and Layton Greene, "Rolled On" featuring Mozzy, "F**k It" featuring Jackboy and more to be bangers.

Meanwhile, heading up north to Maryland, Rico Nasty unleashes her debut studio album Nightmare Vacation. After informing fans over the summer that her official LP was on the way, the full-length effort has finally arrived. Rico's sick rhymes can be heard on production by Take a Daytrip, Tay Keith and more. There's also features from Gucci Mane, Aminé and Don Tolliver. Previously released songs "iPhone," "OHFR?" and "Own It" are on the LP. Prior to offering her oxymoronic titled project, Rico worked with beatmaker Kenny Beats on her prior release Anger Management, which came out in April of 2019.

Sliding back down the map to Palm Beach, Fla., DJ Scheme, who is known for his work with XXXTentacion, Ski Mask The Slump God and more, releases his collaborative album, Family. Last month, he revealed via Instagram that X won't appear on the LP, but there's a track, "Trust Nobody (2 My Brothers)" featuring Joey Bada$$, which honors the late Florida rhymer, who was tragically shot and killed in 2018. Just before the Thanksgiving holiday, Scheme shared the effort's 17-song tracklist, which now features appearances from Lil Yachty, $not, Cordae, Joey Bada$$ and more. The cinematic intro "Homesick" featuring Skrillex and Zacari, the collab between Cordae and Ski on "Soda," "Bussin Out" with Lil Mosey and Ty Dolla Sign plus more are on the album.

