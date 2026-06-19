Soulja Boy’s Music Royalties Could Be Sold as Ex-Girlfriend Seeks to Collect $4 Million Judgment in Sexual Battery Lawsuit – Report

Soulja Boy’s legal battle with his ex-girlfriend could now impact one of his long-term revenue streams as his music royalties could be sold to settle a $4 million lawsuit.

According to documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday (June 18), Soulja's ex filed notice of her intent to move forward with selling the rapper's rights to future BMI royalty payments in an effort to collect on a $4.25 million civil judgment. The woman, who filed under Jane Doe, is said to be seeking to sell the rights to the highest bidder unless Soulja files an objection or takes action to resolve the debt.

In April 2025, a jury found Soulja Boy liable on several claims brought by Doe, including sexual battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, sexual harassment and failure to pay wages, as she had also been working as his personal assistant. At the time, Soulja denied wrongdoing and publicly maintained his innocence, while also stating that he intended to appeal the decision.

If approved, the proposed sale would not mean the "Crank That" rapper loses ownership of his music catalog. Instead, it would redirect income generated through BMI licensing and performance royalties toward paying down the amount owed. Those royalty streams can include earnings generated from music played on radio, television, film and other licensed uses.

Doe originally filed the lawsuit in 2021, alleging that what began as a professional relationship eventually became romantic and later turned abusive. According to the complaint, the two were involved on and off between 2014 and 2019. The lawsuit went to trial in March 2025. Among the allegations presented in court, Doe claimed Soulja once choked her and threatened her life after she refused to reconcile.

Soulja has consistently denied the allegations, while acknowledging that he and Doe had previously been in a relationship. Doe initially sought $73 million in damages before ultimately receiving the jury award last year.

XXL has reached out to Soulja Boy's attorney for comment.

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