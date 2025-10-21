Soulja Boy Has Odd Beef With Singer Kandi From Xscape

Soulja Boy has a strange beef with singer Kandi from the R&B group Xscape.

The origin of the issues stems from Kandi interviewing a former Soulja Boy employee named Charlie Rockets on her Speak on It With Kandi podcast last week about his grind to becoming a CEO. During the chat, he recalled a wild incident that happened when he did marketing for Soulja Boy in 2007.

Charlie claimed he was in Las Vegas with the rapper and hadn't eaten for three days because he wasn't given the per diem he was supposed to be getting. Soulja ordered $1,000 worth of room service for a viral video. Charlie went on to say he ended up breaking down and asking Soulja for some of the food.

"[Soulja Boy] said, 'Yeah, have whatever you want,'" Charlie remembered. "Then, he got up and he spat on the food."

After getting wind of the interview, Soulja went off in a video shared on social media on Monday (Oct. 20). The rapper denied Charlie's claims and went in on Kandi.

"Bi**h, why you got this fat-a*s ni**a on your platform talking?" he snapped. "I'm finna sue the f**k out you and this White boy."

"Kandi, f**k you, too. You little bald-headed bi**h," Soulja added. "I'm in Atlanta right now. Send me the muthaf**kin address and let me pull up and tell my side of the story."

Later that day, Kandi responded to SB's vitriolic rant. "I heard @souljaboywas cussing me out on his live & said he wanted to pull up," she tweeted. "Well I would love for you to pull up. Let’s speak on it!"

This is just one of the odd feuds Soulja Boy has found himself in this year, including hostility with Drake, DDG and comedian Marlon Wayans.

Watch the Video of Soulja Boy Going Off on Kandi and See Her Response