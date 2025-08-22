Offset, Kid Cudi, Earl Sweatshirt and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

With another work week coming to an end, it's time to press play on the latest hip-hop offerings. This week, a former Migos member puts out his latest solo LP, a popular Midwest rapper delivers his unrestrained new offering, an elusive former Odd Future MC returns and more.

Offset Drops Kiari Album

Offset continues to add to his solo body of work with the new album Kiari. The 18-song album arrives two years after 2023's Set It Off. The Atlanta rapper taps YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Key Glock, Gunna, Teezo Touchdown and more on the project, which was preceded by the single "Bodies" featuring JID.

Kid Cudi Releases Free Album

Cudder's back. Today, the newly married rapper drops his 11th solo album, Free. Cudi has released the singles "Grave," "Mr. Miracle" and "Neverland," the latter of which was accompanied by a TI West-directed short film. "I cant WAIT for u guys to hear this album and really see the album art brought to life. You're in for a beautiful ride. Promise," Cudi shared back in July.

Earl Sweatshirt Returns on Live Laugh Love Album

Ten years after releasing I Don't Like Sh*t, I Don't Go Outside, and Earl Sweatshirt is on a different wave. The former Odd Future spitta gives fans the brighter side on his latest solo album, Live Laugh Love. Coming in at 11 tracks, Earl announced the album earlier this week. He last dropped the collab project Voir Dire with The Alchemist in 2023.

Check out all the new hip-hop projects this week from 2 Chainz, Ghostface Killah, BigXthaPlug and more.

