PlaqueBoyMax Debuts New Look With Long, Flowing Hair During 2026 Summer Smash Performance, Fans React in Shock

PlaqueBoyMax debuted a new look with long, flowing hair during a performance over the weekend and social media has some thoughts.

On Sunday (June 14), Max hit the stage at Summer Smash Festival in Chicago rocking a curly wig, which he removed halfway through the performance, drawing quite the reaction from fans.

Outside of the visual gag, the popular streamer and artist packed the set with guest appearances, including Slayr for a performance of “Sloppy Joe,” and 2Slimey for his track, “Times Changin.” He also welcomed Tezzus to the stage, with the appearance expanding into a larger moment when additional guests joined in for Tez’s “Crossing Ø’s” from Max's In The Booth series. Among those making appearances were Young Thug and Famous Dex.

Fans had mixed reactions about Max's look, with some drawing comparisons to rock stars of the past.

"Boy out here lookin like prince," and, "prince homage," were among the comments, as well as, "Bruh think he Lenny kravitz or something."

Some were less forgiving, however, and felt that the look was an indication of something deeper.

"This gotta be a humiliation ritual first the diva thing now this," one person wrote.

"Yeah whatever attention you was looking for .... Mission accomplished," someone else said, while another added, "He got that diva tattoo and start feeling Bonita."

Whether fans were into the hair or not, Max left Summer Smash with a viral social media moment, which is undoubtedly a W in the chat for the Twitch star.

See PlaqueBoyMax's New Look

See The Ultimate 2026 Festival Guide for Hip-Hop Fans

See The Ultimate 2026 Festival Guide for Hip-Hop Fans